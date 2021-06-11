You can walk under a cathedral of lights in San Antonio this November

The Cathedral of Light at Lightscape is made from an impressive 100,000 lights.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to start planning for family outings over the holidays, and the San Antonio Botanical Garden has you covered.

Tickets for the botanical garden’s immersive holiday light display, Lightscape, are now on sale.

Guests will get to walk through this immersive light display which will illuminate a one-mile path through the Botanical Garden.

Along the trail will be a towering cathedral arch tunnel with 100,000 lights, according to Lightscape officials.

“This winter lights show will bring to life the natural elements of the Botanical Garden and is the perfect holiday attraction for family and friends,” said San Antonio Botanical Garden CEO Sabina Carr.

Lightscape will head to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this holiday season. (Rikard Osterlund)

Lightscape will open to the public on Nov. 19 and will run through Jan. 2, 2022. Tickets are expected to sell out as they have in other cities like Chicago.

San Antonio Botanical Garden Members will receive a discount on online ticket purchases.

Prices for Lightscape vary depending on the date and time selected. SABOT.org lists the following prices for Lightscape:

Peak - Adults: $25; Child (3-12) $18; Infants: 0-2 years: free

Off-peak - Adults: $23; Child (3-12): $16; Infants: 0-2 years: free

Off-peak dates are Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16. Day-of-event tickets, if they’re available, will be an additional $2.

VIP experiences are also available for $55-60. Tickets can be purchased online here.

“Lightscape will quickly become one of San Antonio’s favorite holiday traditions,” said Carr.

Festive food and drinks will also be available at Lightscape, including an opportunity to roast s’mores.

There will be limited capacity entries for each timeslot and the trail is one-way only to help ensure guest safety and maintain social distancing.

There will also be other art installations at Lightscape including a field of Texas bluebonnets.

Parking reservations must be made in advance. Limited onsite VIP parking is $15 and offsite parking is free but includes shuttle service. The offsite location for parking is the University of the Incarnate Word Founders Hall Parking Lots & Garage. Shuttles are expected to arrive every 5-10 minutes.

