Lightscape holiday trail to illuminate San Antonio Botanical Garden in light show’s Texas debut

Lightscape will head to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this holiday season.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Botanical Garden will bring Lightscape, an immersive mile-long trail of holiday lights, to Texas for the first time when the exhibit opens this winter.

SABOT officials recently announced that Lightscape will illuminate the garden’s 38 acres from Nov. 19 through Jan. 2.

Chief Executive Officer Sabina Carr said the display, which previously opened to sold-out crowds in the United Kingdom and Chicago, will be a new tradition in the Alamo City.

“Lightscape will quickly become one of San Antonio’s favorite holiday traditions,” Carr said in a news release. “This winter lights show will bring to life the natural elements of the Botanical Garden and is the perfect holiday attraction for family and friends.”

The path will wind through the gardens and will include installations like a field of Bluebonnets and a tunnel-like Cathedral of Light.

The Texas-themed displays will be created by local and international artists, the release said.

Ad

Tickets go on sale to the public on June 4, but they will be up for grabs for SABOT members first starting June 2. Members also have access to a ticket discount.

Officials said a limited number of tickets will be sold per time slot.

For more information, click here.

Lightscape will head to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this holiday season. (2012 © Rikard Osterlund)

Lightscape will head to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this holiday season. (Rikard Osterlund)

Lightscape will head to the San Antonio Botanical Garden this holiday season. (Alex Hewitt)

Read also: