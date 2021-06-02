Things to do in June: Fiesta, Viking festival, new aquarium and awkward prom

Editor’s Note: This free newsletter was sent to subscribers first. Sign up to get KSAT’s free Things To Do Newsletter here.

The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly shifted the world forever but now that vaccination rates have grown, events are starting to pop back up and some beloved San Antonio festivals are returning.

Here’s a list of some of the events going on in the San Antonio area in June:

Fiesta - It’s finally happening! San Antonio’s “party with a purpose” is returning after a hiatus in 2020. Fiesta will take place from June 17-27. For a full event list, click here. Until last year, Fiesta had been celebrated every year since the late 1800s except 1918 during World War I and 1942-1945 during World War II, according to the Fiesta Commission. Viva Fiesta!

SEA LIFE - San Antonio’s only underwater ocean tunnel opened in late May, making June its first full month in operation. SEA LIFE San Antonio includes a stingray bay and sea horse mangrove exhibit in addition to the ocean tunnel. Get more details here.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel - You can experience Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel in San Antonio this summer as part of a new, trendy art exhibit but exact dates haven’t been released just yet but the website says it’s expected to open in June. Get more information here.

Fluffy - Comedian Fluffy will perform a string of shows at the Tobin Center. The actor and comedian is performing in front of socially distanced crowds. “I’m out of toilet paper and fully vaccinated. Time to hit the road,” Iglesias told the Tobin Center. Tickets are available here.

Bob Saget - The actor and comedian Bob Saget will be performing at LOL Comedy Club in San Antonio on June 6. Get more information and ticket details here.

Extreme Creatures - A new exhibit is heading to the Witte Museum called “Extreme Creatures: Life at the Limits.” It will offer a fascinating glimpse of the natural world and feature life-size and larger-than-life models of animals. The exhibit will be at the museum through Sept. 6. Get more details here.

Corazón Cinema - Every Thursday from June 3 to August 26 there will be a movie shown at San Antonio’s Main Plaza located at 115 N. Main Avenue. June 3 will be “Selena,” June 10 will be “Toy Story,” June 17 will be “Ghostbusters” and June 24 will be “Princess & the Frog.” These movies are free to watch and the cinema is open to the public.

Enchilada Festival - Grub down on some Mexican fare at the San Antonio Enchilada festival, organized by Robert Reyes. The enchilada showdown is expected to take place on June 26 at 6750 US HWY 87E in China Grove. Get more details here.

Awkward Prom - San Antonio’s immersive gallery Hopscotch will be the location of this year’s Awkward Prom on June 24. It will be an evening of dancing, drinks and food from Chef Mark Garcia. Get ticket information here.

Music Fare - This culinary and live music event is taking place June 5 at Peeler Farms, located at 3007 FM539 in Floresville. This is a limited capacity event with a live performance by singer-songwriter Robert Ellis and Band of Heathens’ Gordy Quist. Tickets can be purchased here. An array of food, including Wagyu brisket flautas and Wagyu steak tacos, will be included in the ticket price.

Son’s Island - Son’s Island is a little piece of Texas paradise located just 30 minutes outside San Antonio in Seguin. Visitors to Son’s Island can rent cabanas for the day or for the evening and there are also options for overnight “glamping” tents. Read more here.

Music & Movies in the Park - The city of Schertz is hosting a Music & Movies in the Park series which will kick off June 5 at Pickrell Park. Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. and the movies will start at 8:30 p.m. The schedule for June is:

June 5: Floodgage + “School of Rock”

June 12: Austin Forrest + “Abominable”

June 19: Mr. Will (Kid’s Music) + “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

June 26: Carbonlily + “Dirty Dancing” (Girl’s Night Out)

The movies in the park events will be free and open to the public, and refreshments will be available for purchase.

Texas Viking Festival - This one is a little bit of a drive since it’s in Paige, Texas (like a 2ish hour drive out of downtown San Antonio) but if you love things like the Texas Renaissance Festival and Sherwood Forest Faire, you’ll likely be interested in Texas Viking Festival. Pyrojugglers, bands and tons of vendors will be at the festival which takes place over two weekends in June. Click here for more details.

Christian Nodal - Christian Nodal, who was recently named the No. 1 regional Mexican solo artist of all time on Apple Music, will be performing in San Antonio in November as part of his “Botella Tras Botella” tour in November. But if you plan on attending, tickets go on sale June 4. Get full details here.

