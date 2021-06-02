Christian Nodal to perform in San Antonio with guest star Gera MX

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 03: Christian Nodal performs during the live show 'Un Adios Con Amor' on November 4, 2020 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Christian Nodal, who was recently named the No. 1 regional Mexican solo artist of all time on Apple Music, will be performing in San Antonio in November as part of his “Botella Tras Botella” tour.

An announcement from Live Nation says the singer, and guest performer Gera MX, will play at the Freeman Coliseum on November 24. The Freeman Coliseum is located at 3201 E. Houston Street.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at noon. Click here to purchase tickets.

The tour is named after Nodal’s viral hit “Botella Tras Botella” which debuted at No. 1 on the Spotify global chart and is the highest chart position for a song by a Mexican Artist, according to Live Nation.

“Botella Tras Botella” currently has more than 187 million views on YouTube and, according to Live Nation, is the first “Regional Mexican title to enter the Billboard Hot 100 in its almost 63-year history.”

Nodal is also the first solo Regional Mexican artist to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube, Live Nation reported.

Learn more about the tour and get the full list of tour dates here.