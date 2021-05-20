This island paradise is just 30 minutes outside San Antonio

SEGUIN, Texas – Son’s Island is a little piece of Texas paradise located just 30 minutes outside San Antonio in Seguin.

Visitors to Son’s Island can rent cabanas for the day or for the evening and there are also options for overnight “glamping” tents.

Cabana rental prices vary but swimming, fishing, beach volleyball, boat docking, a water slide, cornhole and barbecuing are all included in the rental price.

Kayaks, paddleboards and giant floats are all available to rent, however, guests are also welcome to bring their own kayaks, boats, jet skis and floats.

Son’s Island was set to close in 2019 after the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority said Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid, Meadow Lake and Lake Gonzales needed to be drained due to safety concerns over aging dams. However, a judge put a temporary halt to the draining of the four lakes in September 2019 to hear arguments from lawyers representing residents who live along the lakes in addition to GBRA lawyers.

Ad

Reservations are required to visit the island and availability for certain cabanas has already filled up for the majority of the summer. Costs run an average of $99-$245 per day depending on the cabana and include entry for up to 8 people. Click here to check availability.

Daytime cabana rentals are 10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and evening rentals are 7:30 - 10:30 p.m. For a list of frequently asked questions, click here.

There are also barbecue pits and bathrooms on site for visitors to use while they’re on the island.

Click here for more information about Son’s Island, located at 110 Lee Street in Seguin.