Concerts return to San Antonio: These shows are coming in 2021 and beyond

The Weeknd performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Concerts are back!

It seems like so long ago that concerts were a thing, but that feeling of seeing one of your favorite artists live will never go away. Now that we’re in the point of the pandemic that live music can finally return, that fun feeling will soon return.

While not every artist is hitting the road just yet, this coming summer and 2022 will have some absolutely great concerts happening, and we’ve got a list of acts that will be making a stop in and around San Antonio.

Remember how much of an infectious song “Cruise” was, when it came out? The song’s collaborators are on a tour together and playing at local drive-in movie locations.

Talk about a blast from the past. Would it be better if Lance Bass were performing with the rest of NSYNC? Absolutely. But we’ll take what we can get.

The queen of country is doing two dates. She has a new album coming out soon, so expect to hear some new songs mixed in with the hits.

The “Watermelon Sugar” singer was supposed to go on tour last summer, so now he’s finally ready to hit the road. Singer/songwriter and former Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis is opening for Styles.

The country trio has a new name and a new tour. Expect to hear the hits like “Need You Now,” as well as some new music.

Things will get hot at the AT&T Center when Maluma shows up. The Columbian singer and rapper has been all over the charts recently, so you know his show will be good.

Melissa Etheridge is hitting the road again and making a stop here. After doing virtual shows throughout the pandemic, she is ready to play live again with a new song.

The late ‘90s called and it wants its pop stars back. Iglesias and Martin will be playing all the hits that you used to love to listen to back in the day.

Is there anything better than country music in Texas? Absolutely not. You won’t want to miss an electric night with Eric Church.

After playing the Super Bowl, The Weeknd is ready to go on tour, and it seems that he’s hitting up almost every major U.S. city next year. You’ve got to wait a while to see him, but when the date comes up, it will be so worth it.