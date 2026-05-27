Get Road Trip Ready with GMSA

If summer has you daydreaming about open roads, playlists, and pit stops for snacks… GMSA is here to fuel the fun.

We’re kicking off the 2026 GMSA Road Trip Ready Sweepstakes, and one lucky winner will receive a $500 gift card to help cover summer travel plans — whether that means gas money, a weekend hotel stay, attraction tickets, or a little “treat yourself” spending for the trip.

What you can win:

One (1) $500 gift card

When you can enter:

Mark your calendar — entries are only open during this window:

Starts: Friday, May 29th at 6:00 a.m.

Ends: Wednesday, June 17th 12:00 p.m.

When we’ll announce the winner:

Don’t miss the big moment:

Winner announced: Live on GMSA on Thursday, June 18th

Ready, set…road trip

Whether you’re heading to the coast, hitting the Hill Country, or just looking for a reason to take a getaway, this is your chance to start summer with an extra $500.

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.

If the entry form does not populate below, please refresh your screen. For additional needs, please reach out to insiders@ksat.com.