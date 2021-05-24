Massive Texas ranch with 26 miles of river frontage expected to hit the market in 2021 but sales price still a secret

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas – A massive Texas ranch is expected to hit the market this year but the sales price is still a mystery.

Turkey Track Ranch is an 80,000-acre ranch in the Panhandle that boasts 26 miles of Candian River frontage and will be on sale for the first time in more than a century.

But how much the ranch might cost a prospective buyer is still under wraps, as representatives from Icon Global, which is listing the massive ranch, declined to provide a public listing price. A call to the Hutchinson County Appraisal District was not immediately returned and the ranch is not listed on the appraisal district’s website.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the ranch could fetch up to $200 million.

Turkey Track is one of several massive Texas ranches that have gone on the market in recent years. Brewster Ranches, a 420,000-acre ranch on the north side of Big Bend National Park and was listed at $320 million as recently as September 2020.

At the time, Brewster Ranches was the largest property to hit the Texas market since the 520,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch was sold in 2016, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Legendary Four Sixes Ranch went on the market at the end of last year for $341 million and at approximately 266,255 acres it’s one of the largest ranches in Texas.

One of Turkey Track Ranch’s major draws is the 26 miles of Canadian River frontage, which could up the ranch’s sale price considerably. For comparison’s sake, a .2-acre property for sale in Seguin, just 40 minutes outside of downtown San Antonio, has 102 feet of Guadalupe River frontage available and is currently on sale for $114,777.

“Due to our family’s increasing numbers and geographical distances, we recognize that it is time to find a new steward for this historic holding,” the families said in a statement. “The ranch has and will forever hold not only the monuments, memories, and legacies of our now multigenerational families but, significantly, maintains a very important place within the well-chronicled chapters of early Texas and U.S. history.”

The ranch has a rich history and is home to the sites of two famous battles - the Adobe Walls of 1864 and 1874, according to the Icon Global website. In 1941, a monument dedicated to the Native Americans who fought and died in the Battle of 1874 was erected on the property.

In 2016 the ranch won the Cattlemen’s Beef Association Environmental Stewardship Award. Then-president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, Pete Bonds, said: “Turkey Track has an outstanding record for their environmental stewardship practices, water management programs and excellent grass diversity.”

Bernard Uechtritz of the Icon Global Group in Dallas has the listing.