$341 million Texas ranch almost the size of San Antonio for sale

GUTHRIE, Texas – A massive North Texas ranch is for sale to the tune of $341 million and at approximately 266,255 acres it’s one of the largest ranches in Texas.

The Four Sixes Ranch, or 6666′s Ranch, is actually comprised of three separate ranches - 6666 Ranch is located in Guthrie and is roughly 142,372 acres, Dixon Creek Ranch is located in Carson and Hutchinson Counties and is approximately 114,455 acres and the third division of the ranch is estimated to be 9,428 acres and is located in Sherman County. Despite separate listings online, a broker for Four Sixes Ranch told KSAT the three ranch properties are currently only for purchase as one entity.

Converting Four Sixes Ranch from acres to miles - the math translates to roughly 416 square miles. That’s just shy of San Antonio’s almost 461 square miles, based on the 2010 census.

“Having been established 150 years ago, an opportunity to purchase ranches of this scale and significance only come on the market once in a lifetime,” said listing agent Sam Middleton.

The ranch got its start around 1900 when Samuel Burk Burnett, who was one of the most influential and prosperous cattlemen in Texas history, started leasing and purchasing ranches.

He purchased the 8 Ranch near Guthrie, in King County and the Dixon Creek Ranch in the Texas Panhandle and also began to expand the 8 Ranch into what now is known as the 6666 Ranch, according to Middleton.

Creek at 6666's Ranch

Legend says the 6666 Ranch got its name from a winning poker hand - a hand of four sixes - but it turns out Burnett actually purchased 100 head of cattle which had been branded with a 6666 brand when he was 19-years-old.

Sometime around 1917, according to Middleton, Burnett decided to build “the finest ranch house in West Texas” at the Guthrie location of 6666 Ranch. “This stately home still stands as the main house at the 6666 Ranch. Early day visitors to the home included President Roosevelt, Will Rogers and the Indian Chief Quanah Parker,” said Middleton.

After his death in 1922, the ranch went to Burnett’s daughter, Anne Valliant Burnett before it was handed down to Anne Burnett Marion when Anne Valliant Burnett died in 1980.

Anne Marion died on Feb. 11, 2020, and the terms of her will indicated that all ranching operations should be sold, according to Middleton, which is how the historic Texas ranch came to market for the first time in its history.

A description of the ranch can be found on Middleton’s website and states that Anne Marion “felt a strong responsibility towards the improvement of the land and water resources. She had a love for the land and ranching was in her blood. During her tenure, the 6666 Ranches attained a national reputation for fine quarter horses and quality cattle.”

