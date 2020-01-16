$320 million Texas ranch, half the size of Rhode Island, for sale near Big Bend National Park

BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas – Brewster Ranches is a massive 420,000-acre ranch on the north side of Big Bend National Park and it’s currently on sale for $320 million.

Around half the size of Rhode Island and more than 120,000 acres larger than the city of San Antonio, Brewster Ranches is available as a whole, or can be purchased as five separate ranches - Rio Texico, Dove Mountain, Horse Mountain, YE Mesa and Tesnus.

Rio Texico is a 117,000-acre cattle and hunting ranch listed around $86 million.

Dove Mountain is a 196,000-acre cattle and hunting ranch listed around $150 million.

Horse Mountain is a 34,124-acre cattle and hunting ranch listed around $28 million.

YE Mesa is a 52,022-acre mountain ranch listed around $40 million.

Tesnus is a 19,814-acre cattle and hunting recreation ranch listed for around $15.5 million.

Brewster Ranches includes 5,000-foot high peaks, ravines, rivers, springs and wildlife like desert mule deer, elk, desert big horn sheep, many species of birds, javelina, aoudad, mountain lion and scaled quail, according to the brochure.

You can tiptoe through the tulips in San Antonio area in February

The brochure also says the property is home to “the occasional black bear.”

Brewster Ranches is the largest property to hit the Texas market since the 520,000-acre W.T. Waggoner Ranch was sold in 2016, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Take a peek inside one of San Antonio’s most expensive listings

Check out some photos of Brewster Ranches: