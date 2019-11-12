Take a peek inside one of San Antonio’s most expensive listings

Have you ever wanted to take a peek inside a million-dollar home in your city?

The Kuper Sotheby’s listing at 21882 Cielo Vista Drive is one of the most expensive homes on the market in San Antonio at its current list price of $6.5 million.

The 103-plus-acre property is loaded with custom details and has a 1,600-square-foot guest house in addition to the 7,344-square-foot main house.

There are three lakes and a live creek on the property as well, in case you ever get bored with the pool and spa area.

View photos of the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath estate below.

21881 Cielo Vista Drive is a beautiful property in the Texas Hill Country. (CREATIVE ESTUDIOS)

You can view full property details on Sotheby’s International Realty.