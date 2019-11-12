Disney Plus users face technical errors, crashes on launch day

Did you wake up excited to download the new Disney Plus app and binge on the content this morning only to be met with messages about technical errors? You’re not alone. And people have taken to Twitter to vent.

Whether they were anxious to watch “The Mandalorian," “Avengers” or “Boy Meets World” (no judgment), Disney fans clamored to download the app Tuesday.

The problems seemingly started around 6 a.m. according to Downdetector.com.

The app launched Tuesday at midnight with content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Disney officials haven’t commented about what may have caused the issues, but Disney Plus may be a victim of its own success. The new streaming service was announced a year ago and there has been a lot of hype leading up to the launch.

Here are some of the top comments from disappointed Disney fans on Twitter:

Me after being excited to spend my day off watching Disney Plus, only to wake up to connection errors 😐#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/a4U8MOi3jR — DaxMichael (@DaxMichael685) November 12, 2019

When you are just trying to watch #DisneyPlus but you keep getting a connection error message. pic.twitter.com/fnTlrzVQIg — KSRebelBelle18 (@KSRebelBelle18) November 12, 2019