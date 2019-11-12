44ºF

Disney Plus users face technical errors, crashes on launch day

People complaining about issues on Twitter

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Social Media

Many Disney Plus users were greeted with error messages on the morning the streaming app launched.

Did you wake up excited to download the new Disney Plus app and binge on the content this morning only to be met with messages about technical errors? You’re not alone. And people have taken to Twitter to vent.

Whether they were anxious to watch “The Mandalorian," “Avengers” or “Boy Meets World” (no judgment), Disney fans clamored to download the app Tuesday.

The problems seemingly started around 6 a.m. according to Downdetector.com.

The app launched Tuesday at midnight with content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

Disney officials haven’t commented about what may have caused the issues, but Disney Plus may be a victim of its own success. The new streaming service was announced a year ago and there has been a lot of hype leading up to the launch.

Here are some of the top comments from disappointed Disney fans on Twitter:

