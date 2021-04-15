SEA LIFE aquarium with underwater tunnel, 3,000 creatures opening in downtown San Antonio this spring

SEA LIFE San Antonio will open May 25 at the Shops at Rivercenter.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s only underwater ocean tunnel will open in time for the summer.

SEA LIFE San Antonio announced Wednesday that its opening date is set for May 25 at the Shops at Rivercenter.

Aquarium officials said guests will come “face to fin” with sea life in 10 interactive zones at the aquarium.

These include the city’s first underwater ocean tunnel, a stingray bay and a sea horse mangrove exhibit.

“We look forward to welcoming over 3,000 creatures to the aquarium in the coming weeks, from an 8-foot zebra shark to our beautiful seahorses,” Nick Ireland, the curator for SEA LIFE San Antonio, said in a news release. “Guests will have the opportunity to come face to fin with these incredible sea creatures and immerse themselves in an underwater adventure where rays and sharks swim overhead in over 160,000 gallons of water. The attraction will also feature educational talks and feeding demonstrations throughout the day.”

Ad

Annual passes and single-day tickets are on sale now; annual memberships start at $45.99 for a family of three or more, and single-day tickets start at $23.99.

The preview weekend will take place on May 22-23 for SEA LIFE Annual Pass Holders, who get unlimited admission for a year.

Employees and guests 10 years and older will be required to wear face masks. The aquarium will also have limited capacity despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s lift of business restrictions.

“We are taking proactive steps to provide visitors with a safe, comfortable environment when we welcome them on site,” Jeremy Aguillen, the general manager of SEA LIFE San Antonio and LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio, said in a news release.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio is also located at the Shops at Rivercenter.

SEA LIFE San Antonio will open May 25 at the Shops at Rivercenter. (SEA LIFE San Antonio)

SEA LIFE San Antonio will open May 25 at the Shops at Rivercenter. (SEA LIFE San Antonio)

Read also: