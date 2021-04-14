‘Blooms’ art installation added on River Walk as garden-inspired art pops up throughout San Antonio

Local artist Leticia Huerta's sculptures from the “Bloom” art series are located on the River Walk.

SAN ANTONIO – A new public art installation has blossomed in the heart of downtown San Antonio.

On Wednesday, the city unveiled two new sculptures by local artist Leticia Huerta on the River Walk near the intersection of Alamo and Market streets.

The sculptures — the latest in the “Bloom” art series — resemble the native wildflowers Yellow Columbine and Lantana.

They were made in a collaboration between Huerta and Wanderlust Ironworks, a local fabricating shop, and they include metal that resembles bicycle parts.

“These sculptures incorporate elements that resemble bicycle parts to reflect San Antonio’s numerous hike and bike trails,” Huerta said in a news release. “Bicycle parts also have a similarity to flower anatomy, so I use them to describe the native flowers of San Antonio, that are seen along the trails. I am very proud of this project because it is my first time creating large-scale, free-standing sculptures as a public art project, so this artwork was a huge leap for me.”

This is the second installation in the “Bloom” series; the first was installed at the entrance of the Mud Creek Trail at McAllister Park.

Sculptures were installed at the entrance of the Mud Creek Trail at McAllister Park. (Michael Cirlos, City of San Antonio Department of Arts & Culture)

The next installations are heading to Apache Creek at Brazos Pocket Park and Salado Creek at Eisenhower Park this spring.

The last three installations will be at Salado Creek at Southside Lions Park in the fall, Alazan Creek at Farias Park in spring 2022, and Leon Creek at Tezel Road Facility in summer 2022.

“The ‘Bloom’ series is a perfect example of how public art expands the viewer’s mind in both artistic and educational ways, while also serving a real purpose,” Department of Arts & Culture Executive Director Debbie Racca-Sittre said in a news release.