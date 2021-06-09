‘People are coming back and they’re happy to be here’: More tourists seek adventure at Natural Bridge Caverns

The natural attraction Natural Bridge Caverns remained open over the course of the pandemic but saw a dip in the number of tourists.

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost the start of summer and tourism is heating up once again after attraction spots everywhere saw a dip in the number of tourists due to the pandemic last year.

Crowds are now making their way back to theme parks and places like Natural Bridge Caverns, the largest underground attraction in the country.

Terri Adams is the general manager and said Natural Bridge Caverns has a rich history.

“Natural Bridge Caverns was founded a long time ago by some Saint Mary’s University students that found this small little hole in the ground and found the most wondrous cavern that there is in the state of Texas,” she said.

Last year, there was a huge dip in the number of visitors and for a short time Natural Bridge Caverns was even closed.

“2020 certainly was a challenge, we definitely had some good days. It was definitely not our best year,” said Adams.

Adams said they were able to reopen last May, but under new guidelines from the CDC and the state.

“We had to restrict the number of people on tours. We restrict the number of people in building. We were social distancing,” she said.

Thing are now looking better, according to Adams. Tourists are back and enjoying the many features Natural Bridge Caverns offers.

Memorial Day brought a familiar feeling back for families who are venturing out into the world post pandemic.

“People are coming back and they’re happy to be here,” Adams said.