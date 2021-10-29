FREE: Walk through 2 million holiday lights at lakeside park in Marble Falls

MARBLE FALLS, Texas – It’s about to look a lot more festive in Marble Falls as the 31st season of the Walkway of Lights returns Nov. 19.

The holiday celebration will run for 44 days, until Jan. 1, 2022, at Lakeside Park, which will be illuminated by two million lights that cover more than 350 sculptures.

There is no cost to attend the Walkway of Lights, however, visitors are welcome to give monetary donations to help support the event and local nonprofits.

Marble Falls’ Walkway of Lights is funded entirely by donations every year.

Lights will reflect off Lake Marble Falls for 44 continuous nights for this holiday celebration, which is hosted by the Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Concessions like cookies, hot chocolate and coffee will be available for purchase from local nonprofits at the Walkway of Lights.

The Walkway of Lights, which will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. daily, will be closed in cases of bad weather. Click here for weather updates as it relates to the event.

Santa will be visiting lakeside on select nights if you want to take a photo. Ice skating at Lakeside Park will also be available for a small fee.

The event is dog-friendly and ADA accessible. To learn more about the Walkway of Lights, visit www.marblefalls.org.

