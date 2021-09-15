30+ patio bars for enjoying cooler weather in San Antonio

Many Texans appreciate the heat, I am not one of them. I know I live in one of the hottest states but I’m all for fall and I’m so glad it’s almost officially here.

With summer almost behind us, it’s time to start thinking about autumn activities — like where you can actually be outside in something other than your swimsuit. If you like dining alfresco, day drinking outdoors and cultural celebrations... I’ve got you covered.

This year the Fall Equinox is on Sept. 22 (that’s next week!) I know it’s still a little warm outside but cooler weather is in our future. By the way, if you want to check out the forecast, some of my favorite coworkers can tell you what’s going on with the weather.

But impending cooler weather means people are going to start searching out patios. They start filling up when the weather is nice and after the last year and a half we could all use an excuse to kick back and enjoy some well-earned R&R.

Ad

I’ve made an interactive map for you of some of the locations around town that have patios. Some are restaurants, some are bars and some are a bit of both.

Look, I know everyone hates emails gunking up their inbox but I only send it twice a month and you’ll probably want to actually know this stuff. Plus, if you get annoyed by my twice-monthly, handy-dandy newsletter you can always unsubscribe and then resubscribe later when you realize how amazing it was to have a curated list of things to do in our area. 🙂

Submit your email below to receive KSAT’s free Things To Do newsletter.

Texas laws

There are quite a few changes in the law books for Texas that started in September and one of them relates to alcohol sales.

If the patio of your dreams is in your own backyard, you can BYOB to your place a little earlier on Sundays if that’s your thing.

Ad

Gov. Greg Abbott signed HB 1518 earlier this year but basically, it means you can now buy beer and wine on Sundays starting at 10 a.m. instead of waiting until noon.

Hispanic Heritage Month

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Hispanic Heritage Month because it starts today (Sept. 15).

National Hispanic Heritage Month is held annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and celebrates the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

I put together a list of events that celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the San Antonio area if you’re looking to participate.

Ad

Do you know of any exciting upcoming events you think people want to know about? Send ideas my way! - mpatton@ksat.com.

Mary Claire Patton, KSAT Digital Journalist