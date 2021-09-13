Here are ways you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – National Hispanic Heritage Month is held annually from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 and celebrates the culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

Started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson, this celebration morphed into a full month of honoring all citizens with ties to Latin American countries in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in mid-September because it’s when more than a half-dozen countries celebrate their independence from Spain. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua celebrate on Sept 15 while Sept. 16, or Diez y Seis, is when Mexico celebrates its independence and Sept. 18 is Chili’s independence day.

Fiestas Patrias San Antonio is a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month locally and the group has an entire list of events that celebrate the occasion.

The Diez y Seis de Septiembre Commission was established by former San Antonio Mayor and current Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on June 16, 1994, and actively works to promote the understanding and historical significance of Mexico’s Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month.

Here is a list of events that celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the San Antonio area: