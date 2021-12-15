Central Texas’ popular Float Fest to return in 2022 after three years aground

SAN ANTONIO – Float Fest, the popular Central Texas floating and music festival, will drift back in 2022 after a few years off.

Festival organizers on Wednesday announced that Float Fest will take place on July 23-24 at a 765-acre ranch in Gonzales.

The lineup and ticket information will be announced soon, organizers said.

Situated on the Guadalupe River, attendees will be able to float on the water, camp and listen to music from more than 25 bands on two stages.

The ranch is three times the size of the previous venue, allowing for more camping, dining, drinking, floating and parking options, organizers said. It is located off US 183, about an hour from both San Antonio and Austin.

“We’re so excited to be back in 2022,” Float Fest founder Marcus Federman said in a news release. “Float Fest 2022 will take our event to the next level. Our lineup will be our best yet, and we have worked endlessly to create a premier fan experience in every aspect of our festival.”

Float Fest was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and plans were not released for 2021. In 2019, the organizers canceled the festival a month before the scheduled dates.

Ice Cube, Major Lazer, Portugal, Gucci Mane, Kaskade and The Flaming Lips were scheduled to perform then.

The festival was previously held in San Marcos.

“Since Gonzales is known as the birthplace of Texas Independence, moving the festival here gives us the perfect opportunity to celebrate our roots as the first Texas music festival centered around floating the river and camping - true Texas traditions. See you next summer,” Federman added.

A shuttle service from Austin and San Antonio to Gonzales will be offered. For more information, click here.