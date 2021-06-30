San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo releases entertainment schedule for 2022 season

Ramon Ayala, Brad Paisley and Toby Keith will be among the performers at the 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Images (left to right): JC Olivera/Getty Images; Jason Kempin/Getty Images for America Salutes You; Gary Miller/Getty Images

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is getting out of the gate early for the 2022 season after this year’s show was reined in due to a surge in COVID-19 infections and the historic winter storm.

So far, country stars and a Norteño legend are set to make appearances for next year’s rodeo, according to a list released Wednesday and tickets are already on sale.

Here is the first list of entertainers that will take the stage:

Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10

Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15

Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20

STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25

The performances will take place after the PRCA Rodeo that features bull riding, barrel racing, roping and other events. Ramon Ayala’s performance will follow Noche Del Vaquero which features charro riding.

“A celebration of South Texas heritage, the Noche del Vaquero will honor the traditions, artistic skills and pageantry of our culture,” the rodeo’s website states.

More entertainers will be announced at a later time.

Tickets are on sale now. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Entertainers will move back to the arena next year after rodeo organizers decided to have shows at the Freeman in 2021.

Cody Davenport, executive director and CEO of the San Antonio Rodeo, said that due to the pandemic, organizers wanted to have “more of a rodeo-focused event and less entertainment-focused.”

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff wanted the rodeo postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, but the show went on, mostly, as the winter freeze forced events to be rescheduled or canceled.

