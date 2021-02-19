San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo releases new schedule after winter weather delays events

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has released a new schedule for its 2021 events after freezing weather conditions caused icy roads, plus power and water outages this week.

The rodeo, which kicked off on Feb. 12, will continue on Friday with a PRCA rodeo followed by entertainment.

The rodeo has released the updated schedule on Friday morning:

Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo w/Back in Black AC/DC Tribute

Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo w/Johnny Lee & the Urban Cowboy Band

Sunday, Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo w/Randall King

Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo w/Shane Smith & The Saints

Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo w/Lorrie Morgan

Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo w/Jason Boland & the Stragglers

Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. - PRCA Rodeo w/Muscadine Bloodline

Friday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. - PRCA Semifinals w/The Atomic Punks: The Tribute to Early Van Halen

Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. - PRCA Wildcard w/Kevin Fowler (1 p.m.) & PRCA Finals w/Kevin Fowler (7 p.m.)

Sunday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. - Ranch Rodeo w/Aaron Watson

The rodeo is open to those with tickets or an approved credential for livestock exhibitors, officials said in a release.

All livestock events have been rescheduled until Friday, Feb. 19. The Charreada that was previously set for Sunday, February 28 has been canceled. Ticketholders will receive a refund.

Organizers have continued to closely monitor weather conditions and has updated the Rodeo schedule for the safety of our rodeo athletes, livestock exhibitors and volunteers.

Highs temperatures on Friday will reach the low to mid-40s, under mostly sunny skies.

Refunds for these rescheduled performances may be requested at point of purchase. For questions, please call the Ticket Office at 210.225.5851. See sarodeo.com for more information.

