Warmer temperatures and sun thaw out South Texas on Friday

What a week! It is a stretch of weather that will go down in the history books. Long-held temperature and snowfall records fell from San Antonio to Del Rio. San Antonio spent a consecutive four and half day stretch below the freezing mark, coming up just 90 minutes short of the all-time record. Freezing rain events, followed by two significant snowfalls left the area in a deep freeze. After another bitterly cold morning, we’ll get a pattern change Friday, allowing for a warm-up.

Highs today will reach the low to mid-40s, under mostly sunny skies

Patchy freezing fog will be possible on Saturday morning, as dip back into the 20s . This could help to recreate a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

Saturday will be sunny and beautiful, with highs in the 50s.

Sunday morning is forecast to be above freezing, ending a long stretch of low temperatures below 32° in San Antonio.

Warmer weather takes hold next week.

7-day forecast

