WATCH: CPS Energy gives update on outages in San Antonio as thousands of customers see relief

SAN ANTONIO – The power is back on for the majority of CPS Energy customers in San Antonio who have had to battle outages, among other challenges, during this week’s devastating winter storm.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, upwards of 350 people are still without electricity in Bexar County, but that’s a sharp decrease from the hundreds of thousands of customers who went without power for days as temperatures plunged.

CPS Energy officials will provide the latest update on the situation of power outages at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

A Q&A session between CPS Energy officials and media members will follow the briefing.

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams on Thursday said that the Energy Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, had suspended mandated rolling power outages, bringing the first signs of relief to residents in San Antonio.

The customers who remain without power, she said, are dealing with equipment failure or ice storm damage.

“That stuff is normal outage management that we know how to do… but it’s still going to be a challenge” due to the possibility of icy conditions, she said Thursday.

ERCOT, a Texas council that regulates the state’s electric grid, had mandated outages earlier in the week to preserve the wider grid, as it was “seconds and minutes” away from catastrophic monthslong blackouts, according to Bill Magness, the council’s president.

The winter storm led to an unprecedented demand for power in Texas homes, resulting in several sources of power knocked offline.

As of Friday morning, the council said it expects to end emergency conditions since there “is enough generation on the electric system to allow us to begin to return to more normal operating conditions,” according to Dan Woodfin, the senior director of system operations.

Despite ERCOT’s warning that there was still a possibility of some limited outages Thursday evening or Friday morning due to the frigid weather, the council said no additional outages were needed.

More than 190,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without power as of Friday morning, according to poweroutage.us. That’s down from about 3 million two days earlier, the Associated Press reported.

