Here’s some ways to help San Antonio and Texas winter storm victims

A woman living on the streets uses blankets to keep warm, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in downtown San Antonio. Snow, ice and sub-freezing weather continue to wreak havoc on the state's power grid and utilities. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – This week’s winter storm wreaked havoc in San Antonio and across the state of Texas.

Millions of people have been forced to survive without power and water for long periods of time.

And while temperatures are expected to finally get above freezing on Friday, there will be lasting effects from this winter storm.

There are several agencies that are offering assistance to victims. Here’s some ways you can help if you are in a position to do so.

American Red Cross Serving Central and South Texas

American Red Cross volunteers have been working several shifts across the state to support operations at warming centers, including the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio.

The Red Cross has supplied blankets and snacks to families seeking a comfort from the winter weather.

The American Red Cross of Central & South Texas Region, headquartered in Austin, serves over 7 million people. You can donate to their mission or learn more about volunteering here.

Meals on Wheels San Antonio

Volunteer meal delivery resumes on Monday, Feb. 22, but the organization will be working through the weekend and making deliveries to clients. Learn more about volunteering and how to donate here.

SAMMinistries - Overcoming Homelessness

The families at SAMMinistries Transitional Living and Learning Center are experiencing a water outage.

While they work with SAWS to restore service as quickly as possible, there is a need for drinking water or bottled water to keep families safe.

Water can be donated directly to the SAMMinistriesTransitional Living and Learning Center located at 5922 Blanco Road.

SAMMinistries is asking that if you don’t have spare water, please share their message to family and friends who can help. You can find more information here.

Salvation Army San Antonio Area Command

The Salvation Army is asking for donations to support San Antonio families fighting to survive the cold.

The Salvation Army continues to provide warm meals and safe shelter to individuals and families without electricity, water and those experiencing homelessness.

You can get more information on the Salvation Army’s efforts in San Antonio here.

San Antonio Pets Alive

San Antonio Pets Alive was forced to close locations this week due to the storm, but their work has continued to keep their dogs and cats warm.

Please consider making a gift so San Antonio Pets Alive can continue to give second chances to homeless pets in need.

SAPA has little to no running water and is struggling to wash much-needed blankets and sweaters for their dogs and cats. Please join SAPA’s cause by making a gift or fostering an animal in need.

Gifts can be made on Facebook or at www.sanantoniopetsalive.org/medical.

San Antonio Food Bank

The San Antonio Food Bank is preparing to provide emergency outreach to community members in need after being affected by the recent winter storms. It needs more than 500 volunteers to help at seven mega mobile food distribution sites over the weekend.

Pre-registration for support from the food bank is recommended for those who have internet access. However, those who cannot pre-register before the event will not be turned away and can access food while supplies last, the food bank said.

People can pre-register here. For more information about the mega food distribution sites this weekend, call the San Antonio Food Bank helpline at 210-431-8326 during regular business hours on Friday or Saturday.