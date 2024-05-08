Man convicted in robbery, deadly shooting outside hookah lounge sentenced to 50 years in prison

Aaron Trevino was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his role in the robbery and fatal shooting of Takhai Charles Michael outside the Blow Hookah Lounge in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer on May 29, 2022.

The prison sentence for Aaron Trevino was part of a deal he accepted after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of murder. He was also given 10 years on the charge of aggravated robbery, which will run concurrently with the 50-year sentence.

Trevino was initially charged with capital murder in connection with the slaying of Takhai Charles Michael outside the Blow Hookah Lounge in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer on May 29, 2022.

Following the incident, Trevino and another suspect in the case, Nathan Cruz Sanchez, fled to Hutchinson, Kansas, where Trevino was arrested. Sanchez eventually took a train back to San Antonio and was arrested.

Sanchez was sentenced to 35 years in prison in February.

Three other suspects were also charged in the case.

Arturo Allen Reyes was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a lesser charge of aggravated robbery in March.

Robert Joseph Ortiz is awaiting sentencing on a lesser charge of aggravated robbery.

Jonathan Jacob Tijerina was indicted on a capital murder charge and is awaiting trial.