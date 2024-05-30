Order ahead service coming to Dutch Bros app soon

An employee of Dutch Bros Coffee in Salem, Ore., hands a drink to a customer on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. After humble beginnings as a pushcart operation decades ago in an Oregon town and growing into a company with hundreds of drive-thru coffee shops in about a dozen U.S. states, Dutch Bros Coffee on Wednesday launched an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)

SAN ANTONIO – Dutch Bros will soon offer customers a new way to get their Golden Eagles, Dragon Slayer lemonades and Electric Berry sodas.

The coffee chain emailed customers this week to let them know they will soon be able to order their Dutch faves ahead of time on the mobile app.

The new service will give customers the option to customize their drinks, pay for them and even schedule a pickup time within the Dutch Bros app.

If you’re in the mood for a Dutch run, you’ll still have to wait a bit for the order-ahead service to start. The company has not announced a date.

KSAT reached out to Dutch Bros via email to get more information about the order ahead feature. We’ll update you when we hear back.