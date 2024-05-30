84º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

SAFD responding to fire on North Side, evacuating nearby structures

32 units are currently responding to the fire

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: SAFD, North Side
A fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the 1100 block of East Mulberry Avenue. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a fire on the North Side and evacuating nearby structures.

The fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Mulberry Avenue, not far from Broadway and the DoSeum.

Recommended Videos

At 9:05 a.m., 32 units were responding to the scene.

Details about the fire, including how many structures were involved and how it started, are unknown at this time.

The fire may have started at an abandoned home.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

email

Recommended Videos