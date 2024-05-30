SAFD responding to fire on North Side, evacuating nearby structures

A fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2024, in the 1100 block of East Mulberry Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters are responding to a fire on the North Side and evacuating nearby structures.

The fire was reported just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of East Mulberry Avenue, not far from Broadway and the DoSeum.

At 9:05 a.m., 32 units were responding to the scene.

Details about the fire, including how many structures were involved and how it started, are unknown at this time.

The fire may have started at an abandoned home.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.