San Antonio Pets Alive! waiving adoption fees for dogs, puppies this weekend

Mama June, Jar Jar and Maverick are available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive!

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is waiving adoption fees for dogs and puppies this weekend.

On June 1 and 2, fees will be waived for dogs and puppies at the Medical Care & Adoption Center located at 9107 Marbach Road.

In place of the adoption fee, people can make a donation of their choice.

“San Antonio Pets Alive! is overflowing with amazing, adorable, and adoptable dogs and puppies! Help San Antonio Pets Alive! free up kennels at our Medical Care and Adoption Center so we can save more lives at risk of euthanasia by adopting a dog or puppy,” the release states. “By adopting a dog or puppy from our Medical Care and Adoption Center adopters save two lives – the pet they are adopting and another dog/puppy in need!”

Dogs and puppies adopted from SAPA will go home spayed or neutered, microchipped, and with current vaccinations and heartworm/flea preventatives. For more information, click here.

San Antonio Pets Alive! is hosting an Adoption Special on June 1 and at the Medical Care and Adoption Center. (San Antonio Pets Alive!)

A dog available for adoption at San Antonio Pets Alive! (San Antonio Pets Alive!)