UTSA football announces ticket design contest winners

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA announced the seven winning art designs that will appear on next season’s football tickets.

UTSA said they received more than 150 entries for the design contest from children ages 5-12 in the greater San Antonio area. The theme of the ticket contest was “Hometown Heroes” and aimed to represent the six groups of hometown heroes that UTSA Athletics will recognize during the 2024 football season.

A press release said one winner will be on each of the six home game tickets, and one will be on the cover of the season ticket booklet.

The contest winners for 2024 whose designs will be featured are:

Cover: Elvia, age 9, Roger E. Sides Elementary

Educators Appreciation: Raegan, age 6, Pearce Elementary

First Responders Appreciation: Sydney, age 12, Spring Branch Middle

Healthcare Appreciation: Selah, age 8, Randolph Elementary

Local Business Appreciation: Micah, age 11, IDEA Carver Academy

Salute to Armed Forces: Mason, age 8, Henderson Elementary

Essential Workers Appreciation: Raegan, age 10, Randolph Elementary

The athletic department said football season tickets are on sale now. For an additional $35, fans can purchase a printed copy of season tickets, which includes the unique designs.

The winners will receive an exclusive UTSA Athletics prize pack, including tickets for them and a parent to the season opener and a VIP experience at an upcoming home game in addition to having their design featured, a previous press release said.