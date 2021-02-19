WATCH LIVE: ERCOT to end emergency conditions as winter weather subsides

With the weather warming up and freezing temperatures behind us, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said they expect to end emergency conditions today.

ERCOT will hold a media update at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The call will be livestreamed in this article

Since overnight Monday, millions of Texans were out of power due to controlled outages to keep the state’s power grid stable.

The winter storm did not only lead to an unprecedented demand for power, but it also knocked several sources of power offline. If grid operators did not order the controlled outages across the state, officials said we were only minutes away from a devastating blackout that would have taken months to repair.

Despite the good news from ERCOT on ending emergency conditions, there are still thousands of Texans without power across the state. Those customers remain out of power due to issues like ice storm damage or are in need of a manual reconnection to receive power again.

ERCOT recommends customers without power call their electric provider to get the latest information on their outage.

According to ERCOT, 34,000 megawatts of power remain on forced outage due to the weather.

“Of that, nearly 20,000 is thermal generation and the rest is wind and solar,” according to the press release.

It may still take days for a complete recovery.