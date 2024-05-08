Nostalgia Con brings ‘90s, ‘00s voice actors and celebrities to San Antonio this weekend

Ash, Pikachu and Misty (background) in 4Kids Entertainment's animated adventure "Pokemon3," distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

SAN ANTONIO – Fans of the 1990s and 2000s can turn back time this weekend at The Nostalgia Con.

The Nostalgia Con takes place Friday through Sunday at the Henry B. González Convention Center in downtown San Antonio.

The ‘90s- and ‘00s-themed event includes artists, vendors and celebrity guests, including a reunion of the cast of the “Pokémon” anime series.

“Ever longed for the chance to revisit a cherished day from your childhood? Nostalgia Con offers a journey into your past, where you can reconnect with the individuals who made it extraordinary,” the event’s website states. “Join us for a brief escape from reality as we indulge in a shared experience of nostalgia.”

Here are some of the celebrity guests visiting The Nostalgia Con this weekend:

Veronica Taylor, of “Pokémon”

Bam Margera, of “Jackass” and “Viva La Bam”

Phil Lamarr, of “Samurai Jack” and “Mad TV”

Zeno Robinson, of “Pokémon”

Dan Green, of “Yu-Gi-Oh!”

Samantha Kelly, who voices Princess Peach and Toad for Nintendo’s Mario games

Dameon Clarke, of “Dragon Ball Z”

Jason Paige, of “Pokémon”

Lisa Ortiz, of “Slayers” and “Sonic”

Lindsey Shaw, Devon Werkheiser and Daniel Curtis Lee, of “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide”

Jason Marsden, of “A Goofy Movie”

Walter Jones, Tracy Lynn Cruz, Blake Foster and Phillip Andrew, of “Power Rangers”

Click here for a full list of celebrity guests and a schedule.

Those wanting to attend can still purchase VIP tickets for $250, single-day tickets for $45, and three-day tickets for $100. Children 8 years old and younger can get in for free.

VIP tickets give people access to all activities Friday through Sunday, plus official merchandise, priority access for autographs and photo ops, early access and a limited-edition art print.

Autographs and photo ops will be a separate price. Each celebrity guest sets their own fees, according to the event website.

There will also be live performances, illustrators, tattoo artists and a gaming tournament.

Hours are noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Click here for more information. If you miss San Antonio’s event, The Nostalgia Con will also be held in Houston on Dec. 6-8.