Endangered missing alert issued for woman last seen three days ago

Tatianna was last seen Thursday in the 3500 block of Oakgate Drive

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – An endangered missing alert has been issued for a woman who disappeared three days ago, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Tatianna Banks-Ellis, 32, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the 3500 block of Oakgate Drive, San Antonio police said.

According to police, Banks-Ellis is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has Harry Potter tattoos above both of her knees.

Authorities believe Banks-Ellis was last seen in a blue 2011 Nissan Rogue with Texas License Plate #SKN3132.

If you have any information regarding Banks-Ellis’ possible whereabouts, please contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

