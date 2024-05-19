Endangered missing alert issued for woman last seen three days ago

(Copyright 2024 by the Texas Department of Public Safety - All rights reserved.)

If you have any information regarding Banks-Ellis’ possible whereabouts, please contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

SAN ANTONIO – An endangered missing alert has been issued for a woman who disappeared three days ago, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Tatianna Banks-Ellis, 32, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Thursday in the 3500 block of Oakgate Drive, San Antonio police said.

According to police, Banks-Ellis is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has Harry Potter tattoos above both of her knees.

Authorities believe Banks-Ellis was last seen in a blue 2011 Nissan Rogue with Texas License Plate #SKN3132.

