The road closure is located at I-10 westbound and U.S. Highway 90 in Seguin, Texas, officials said.

SEGUIN, Texas – The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at U.S. Highway 90 have been temporarily shut down while crews repair the roadway, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The road closure is located at I-10 westbound and US-90/East Kingsbury Street, officials said.

TxDOT also said several westbound lanes of Highway 90 under I-10 are also closed.

Officials are encouraging drivers to take alternate routes as repairs continue until 10 p.m.