92º
Weather

THIS WEEK: Summer-like heat continues across South Central Texas 🥵

Afternoon highs trend in the mid/upper 90s, feeling like triple digits at times

Mia Montgomery, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, San Antonio, Heat, Whatever the Weather
More summer-like heat is in store this week as a high pressure system approaches South Texas.

SAN ANTONIO – Hope you’ve been able to stay cool this weekend! As a high-pressure system approaches the Lone Star State, unseasonably hot temperatures continue this coming week. Here’s an update:

KEY POINTS

  • Daily rounds of morning clouds, more afternoon sunshine this week
  • Hot and humid: Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits at times
  • Few sprinkles Tuesday morning, then just isolated chances for rain Wednesday through Friday
  • Still looking hot for Memorial Day Weekend
Highs reach for the mid/upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits at times this week.

MONDAY (MAY 20)

  • Morning clouds with a touch of patchy fog, then afternoon sunshine
  • Highs in the mid 90s in San Antonio, feeling like the upper 90s
Copy and paste weather: morning clouds, afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid-90s

TUESDAY (MAY 21)

  • Morning clouds with a few sprinkles, partly cloudy in the afternoon
  • Highs in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits

WEDNESDAY (MAY 22)

  • Morning clouds, partly cloudy in the afternoon
  • Highs in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits
  • 20% chance for a few isolated storms, mainly later in the day

THURSDAY (MAY 23)

  • Morning clouds, mostly cloudy in the afternoon
  • Highs in the low-to-mid 90s, feeling close to the triple digits
  • 20% chance for a few isolated storms

FRIDAY (MAY 24)

  • Morning clouds, partly cloudy in the afternoon
  • Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits
  • 20% chance for a few isolated storms, mainly later in the day

EARLY LOOK: MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

  • Still trending hot for Memorial Day Weekend
  • Highs in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits
  • Looking mostly dry for now if high pressure builds back in, something to check back on in the days ahead!

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Meteorologist Mia Montgomery joined the KSAT Weather Authority Team in September 2022. As a Floresville native, Mia grew up in the San Antonio area and always knew that she wanted to return home. She previously worked as a meteorologist at KBTX in Bryan-College Station and is a fourth-generation Aggie.

