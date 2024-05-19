THIS WEEK: Summer-like heat continues across South Central Texas 🥵

SAN ANTONIO – Hope you’ve been able to stay cool this weekend! As a high-pressure system approaches the Lone Star State, unseasonably hot temperatures continue this coming week. Here’s an update:
KEY POINTS
- Daily rounds of morning clouds, more afternoon sunshine this week
- Hot and humid: Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits at times
- Few sprinkles Tuesday morning, then just isolated chances for rain Wednesday through Friday
- Still looking hot for Memorial Day Weekend
MONDAY (MAY 20)
- Morning clouds with a touch of patchy fog, then afternoon sunshine
- Highs in the mid 90s in San Antonio, feeling like the upper 90s
TUESDAY (MAY 21)
- Morning clouds with a few sprinkles, partly cloudy in the afternoon
- Highs in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits
WEDNESDAY (MAY 22)
- Morning clouds, partly cloudy in the afternoon
- Highs in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits
- 20% chance for a few isolated storms, mainly later in the day
THURSDAY (MAY 23)
- Morning clouds, mostly cloudy in the afternoon
- Highs in the low-to-mid 90s, feeling close to the triple digits
- 20% chance for a few isolated storms
FRIDAY (MAY 24)
- Morning clouds, partly cloudy in the afternoon
- Highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits
- 20% chance for a few isolated storms, mainly later in the day
EARLY LOOK: MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
- Still trending hot for Memorial Day Weekend
- Highs in the upper 90s, feeling like the triple digits
- Looking mostly dry for now if high pressure builds back in, something to check back on in the days ahead!
- Read more from the meteorologists on the Whatever the Weather page
- Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are
- Find the latest forecasts, radar and alerts on the KSAT Weather Authority page