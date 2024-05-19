94º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Man accused of killing former girlfriend is arrested for capital murder, New Braunfels police say

Gilberto Sepulveda is in jail on a combined $813,000 bond

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: New Braunfels, Crime, San Antonio, Murder
Adreanna Marie Flores. (Copyright 2024 by the New Braunfels Police Department - All rights reserved.)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The former boyfriend of a woman who disappeared last year has been charged with capital murder in connection to her death, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

On May 19, 2023, Adreanna Marie Flores, 19, of New Braunfels, was reported missing, and an investigation into her disappearance began, officials said.

Recommended Videos

On Sunday, one year after the investigation was launched, authorities say that Flores was murdered by her boyfriend, 25-year-old Gilberto Sepulveda of San Antonio.

Police said Sepulveda was arrested and charged with capital murder, as well as continuous family violence and violation of a protective order. He’s in custody at the Comal County Jail on a combined $813,000 bond.

A handful of law enforcement agencies, including the San Antonio Police Department, the Laredo Police Department, the Texas Rangers, the Comal County District Attorney’s Office, and others, helped in the investigation.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Recommended Videos