Man accused of killing former girlfriend is arrested for capital murder, New Braunfels police say

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The former boyfriend of a woman who disappeared last year has been charged with capital murder in connection to her death, according to the New Braunfels Police Department.

On May 19, 2023, Adreanna Marie Flores, 19, of New Braunfels, was reported missing, and an investigation into her disappearance began, officials said.

On Sunday, one year after the investigation was launched, authorities say that Flores was murdered by her boyfriend, 25-year-old Gilberto Sepulveda of San Antonio.

Police said Sepulveda was arrested and charged with capital murder, as well as continuous family violence and violation of a protective order. He’s in custody at the Comal County Jail on a combined $813,000 bond.

A handful of law enforcement agencies, including the San Antonio Police Department, the Laredo Police Department, the Texas Rangers, the Comal County District Attorney’s Office, and others, helped in the investigation.