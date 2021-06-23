San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo awards $540,000 in scholarships

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo awarded $540,000 in scholarships to local Bexar County youth during a reception Tuesday night to honor exceptional students.

This year, the organization helped educate over 19,000 Texas students. Since 1984, the Rodeo has committed more than $232 million to fulfill its mission.

“We are thrilled to help future generations of Texas youth achieve their educational goals. The Rodeo and our over 6,000 volunteers worked diligently to make our 2021 event happen safely,” Stock Show & Rodeo Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport said. “Without our event it would have been difficult to award these scholarships to these exceptional students in Bexar County. This educational commitment would not be possible without the support of our community, sponsors and patrons that visit us each year.”

The scholarship funds are raised through events as well as the annual Stock Show & Rodeo and are awarded in the form of scholarships, grants, endowments, junior livestock auctions, student western art auction, calf scramble program and show premiums.

The 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center Fairgrounds. For more information, click here.

