Rodeo spotlight: Scholarship recipient reminisces on how the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo changed his life

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has a big impact on people’s lives, from its scholarship program to offering a head start on career paths. It helps kids find their passion through agriculture.

In today’s rodeo spotlight, we’re learning about the life of a former San Antonio Live Stock Show scholarship recipient, Corey Rosenbusch, who’s now the CEO of the Fertilizer Institute in Washington D.C.

“For me, growing up, my dad was an (agriculture) teacher in a small town near Fort Worth,” Rosenbusch said. “FFA (Future Farmers of America) and showing livestock was always a big part of my upbringing.”

Rosenbusch said that about a year ago, he had the opportunity to take the CEO role of the Fertilizer Institute, where the members manufacture any kind of plant nutrient product that helps grow the food that we eat every day.

Without a doubt, Rosenbusch said he wouldn’t be where here is now if it weren’t for the San Antonio Live Stock Show scholarship program.

Ad

“Being the state FFA president, it really positioned me to compete for one of the scholarships,” Rosenbusch said. “It allowed me to graduate free from college -- that was back when college was a little cheaper.”

Not only did the scholarship program help Rosenbusch graduate without student debt from Texas A&M University, but he also met his wife at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

“To say that the San Antonio Live Stock Show changed my life would be an understatement because it did more than get me a scholarship. It gave me my life and family,” Rosenbusch said.

Related articles:

Rodeo spotlight: Passion for showing cattle spans generations in the Tusa family

Here’s how you can be part of San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo’s official watch parties

Ad

To learn more about the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, and how to donate to help kids with their education, click or tap here.