Rodeo spotlight: Passion for showing cattle spans generations in the Tusa family

The rodeo must go on, and in 2021, things will look a little different for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Showing cattle isn’t just a pastime in South Texas, it’s a passion. And for one family, it’s a passion that spans generations.

Ingrid Tusa showed the Champion Open Hereford female at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo back in 1993, and since then, her daughter Georgia exhibited the Champion Hereford Steer in 2019 and won a $10,000 scholarship.

“I grew up showing cattle,” she said. “I got involved in 4-H at a very young age. I grew up on a farm and ranch, but that doesn’t mean you have to grow up in that background to be able to show cattle. I would encourage anybody to get involved with their local 4-H chapter. All of my sisters showed -- I’m the youngest of five girls.”

The coincidence is that Ingrid’s three cousins, who have also shown cattle, also won $10,000 scholarships with their Champion Hereford Steers. And now her son, Charlie, is in his first year of showing Hereford cattle.

“My plans for the future is, I would like to go to Texas A&M and be on their livestock judging team,” Georgia said. “I will probably be like my mom and dad, and how they were so involved with the livestock industry.”

