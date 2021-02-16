Here’s how you can be part of San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo’s official watch parties

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

The rodeo must go on, and in 2021, things will look a little different for the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.

Because tickets to watch the rodeo in person are limited, the rodeo has teamed up with Santikos Entertainment in order to provide more access for people to watch all the action-packed fun.

Andrew Brooks, former rodeo scholar and current Santikos executive director of sales and marketing, explained how the two came together as partners to provide a fun way for rodeo lovers to get in on all the fun.

This year, Santikos Entertainment is the official 2021 San Antonio Rodeo Watch Party.

Each day, from Feb. 12–27, you can get in on the watch party at Santikos Palladium. The best part: it’s completely free to get in.

The Palladium will also have its concession stand, cafe and bars open, ready to serve all who enter.

All COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols will be followed, with the theaters only allowing 50% capacity.

Get to the theater early and check in to guest services to make sure you get the best seat in the house.

Plus, Miss Rodeo Texas Jordan Maldonado will be making a special appearance Saturday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. to sign autographs and take socially-distanced photos.

