San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo to donate $9 million to education for 2021

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announced on Friday that they are donating $9 million to help education for the 2021 school year.

The money is raised through events as well as the annual Stock Show & Rodeo, and is given in the form of scholarships, grants, endowments, junior livestock auctions, student western art auction, calf scramble program and show premiums, a press release said.

“We are thrilled to help future generations of Texas youth achieve their educational goals. The Rodeo and our over 6,000 volunteers work diligently to generate funds for the youth of Texas as it is at the core of our organization and mission. This educational commitment would not be possible without the support of our community, sponsors and patrons that visit us each year,” Executive Director & CEO Cody Davenport said.

This past year, the organization helped to educate over 12,000 Texas students. Since 1984, the Rodeo has committed more than $232 million in the cause, the press release said.

The rodeo said approximately 11,000 Texas college students have benefitted from one of their scholarships and that roughly 1,500 active students attend Texas colleges and universities today.

The 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 10-27 at the AT&T Center Fairgrounds. For more information, visit sarodeo.com.