Local theaters send message of healing to city in the most ‘Puro San Antonio’ way

San Antonio – San Antonio theaters recently started a thread on social media in an effort to encourage patrons during the pandemic. Many of them have had to cancel or reschedule performances due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The trend all started when the Majestic Theatre updated their marquee with the saying: “Sana sana colita de rana.”

This is the first half of a common Spanish phrase that is used normally to comfort kids. Literally translated it means: “Heal, heal, little frog’s tail.”

The Public Theater chimed in with the second half of the phrase: “Si no sana hoy, sana manana” which means “If you don’t heal today, you will heal tomorrow.”

Then, the Magik Theatre brought out the egg to ward off “mal de ojo,” or evil eye, and challenged the Classic Theatre to join in on the social media fun.

The Classic Theatre delivered the Vicks VapoRub, and encouraged the Overtime Theater to help.

On Thursday, The Overtime Theater brought the Lysol and passed the challenge to the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center.

