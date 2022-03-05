Hairspray now playing at the Woodlawn Theatre

San Antonio – The Woodlawn Theatre is opening their 2022 Season with Hairspray. Performances will run from March 4th to March 27th with a special ASL performance on March 18th.
For more information about the show and to purchase tickets click here.
