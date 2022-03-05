67º

LIVE

Entertainment

Hairspray now playing at the Woodlawn Theatre

2022 Woodlwan season opens with classic musical

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Adrian Ortega, Producer

Tags: entertainment, Backstage, Things To Do, theater, Woodlawn Theatre
Backstage: The Woodlwan Theatre presents Hairspray

San Antonio – The Woodlawn Theatre is opening their 2022 Season with Hairspray. Performances will run from March 4th to March 27th with a special ASL performance on March 18th.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets click here.

The cast of Hairspray at the Woodlawn Theatre. (KSAT 2022)
The cast of Hairspray at the Woodlawn Theatre. (KSAT 2022)

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email

Adrian Ortega is a news producer for the Nightbeat. He joined the station in 2016. Adrian helped expand the Nightbeat to a one-hour newscast on the weekend and is now producing for the Nightbeat 5 times per week. He's helped cover the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 winter storm, race and policing in SA and the Alazan-Apache Courts on the West Side.

email