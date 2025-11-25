Zoo Lights returns to San Antonio Zoo with new attractions, festive holiday glow

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has officially unveiled its annual Zoo Lights celebration for the holiday season.

Now through Jan. 4, the lights will illuminate the zoo’s pathways, turning on after sundown and remaining on until 9 p.m.

This year, new festivities will feature the Enchanted Tree, Lights on the Lawn and Cathedral Tunnel, according to the zoo’s website.

The Enchanted Tree at H-E-B Plaza in the zoo will shimmer with uplighting, a trunk wrapped in golden lights, and be surrounded by glowing evergreens.

Families can visit the Great Lawn to enjoy the spectacular LED Christmas tree and holiday music during Lights on the Lawn. Visitors can also stroll beneath the Cathedral Tunnel along the Snake Pathway near the zoo entrance, where thousands of sparkling lights arch overhead.

Lakeside Lightshow in Zootennial Plaza returns for the annual event. The show will fill the night with dancing lights perfectly timed to holiday songs, the zoo said.

Guests can also stop by Santa’s Workshops and snag a picture with Santa Claus.

The zoo offers multiple free parking areas, including its new parking garage and the lot located near the train depot.

Zoo Lights, which CPS Energy powers, is free for members and included with standard admission.

For more information about tickets and daily activities for the holiday event, click here.

