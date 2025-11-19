Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
21 arrested in connection with Guadalupe County narcotics investigation, Seguin police say
Records obtained for first people charged in connection with federal raid on North Side
TONIGHT & THURSDAY: Highest flood risk is in the Hill Country
Northeast Side motel raided after ‘thousands of calls,’ SAPD says; locks found outside room doors, multiple detained
Search underway for missing woman forcibly taken by former romantic partner, SAPD says
Woman found dead inside car in Leon Creek after single-vehicle crash on South Side, SAPD says
Mayor Jones refuses multiple times to publicly back SAPD Chief William McManus
Uvalde County judge suspended without pay after his indictment on official oppression
Equine virus outbreak prompts cancellation of Uvalde rodeo qualifier, San Antonio Rodeo says
Man arrested after allegedly strangling kitten to death on camera, San Antonio police say

Local News

Hemisfair to transform into winter wonderland with outdoor ice-skating rink

‘Holidays at Hemisfair’ takes place from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3 with holiday-themed activities

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair’s outdoor ice-skating rink is set to become the centerpiece of the downtown park’s holiday celebrations, according to a news release.

Civic Park will transform into a winter wonderland from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public.

Tickets cost $15 per person and include skate rental, the release states.

Beyond skating, “Holidays at Hemisfair” will also feature food vendors and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Some of the activities include a historic home lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets, movies by moonlight and a New Year’s Eve countdown.

The Historic Home Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 29 showcases illuminated homes along East Nueva Street.

The Holidays at Hemisfair Gift Market on Nov. 29-30 features more than 60 local vendors offering handcrafted gifts and treats.

Families can also enjoy Holiday in the Garden on Dec. 20, with crafts, music and various activities.

Holiday Movies by Moonlight will run on Tuesday evenings in December, according to the release.

The season wraps up with a family-friendly New Year’s Eve & Kids Countdown event on Dec. 31.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos