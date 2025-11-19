Hemisfair to transform into winter wonderland with outdoor ice-skating rink

SAN ANTONIO – Hemisfair’s outdoor ice-skating rink is set to become the centerpiece of the downtown park’s holiday celebrations, according to a news release.

Civic Park will transform into a winter wonderland from Nov. 28 through Jan. 3 with an ice rink open to the public.

Tickets cost $15 per person and include skate rental, the release states.

Beyond skating, “Holidays at Hemisfair” will also feature food vendors and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Some of the activities include a historic home lighting ceremony, holiday gift markets, movies by moonlight and a New Year’s Eve countdown.

The Historic Home Lighting Ceremony on Nov. 29 showcases illuminated homes along East Nueva Street.

The Holidays at Hemisfair Gift Market on Nov. 29-30 features more than 60 local vendors offering handcrafted gifts and treats.

Families can also enjoy Holiday in the Garden on Dec. 20, with crafts, music and various activities.

Holiday Movies by Moonlight will run on Tuesday evenings in December, according to the release.

The season wraps up with a family-friendly New Year’s Eve & Kids Countdown event on Dec. 31.

