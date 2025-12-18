Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Woman scammed out of $36K by caller who instructed her to deposit funds into Bitcoin ATM, BCSO says
THIS AFTERNOON: Windy & sunny. But what will Christmas bring?
City of San Antonio housing administrator signed for dead homeowner; other employees altered records, audit finds
Taking rainbows off the road: San Antonio to install Pride sidewalks after crosswalk removal ordered by state
Sleepy. Divisive. A fan of young Trump: A look at the new plaques on the Presidential Walk of Fame
ME’s office identifies woman found dead in home south of downtown San Antonio
Who is running for US Senate in Texas
Texas woman charged after Mississippi Walmart shoppers say they found razor blades in loaves of bread

Local News

H-E-B, Meals on Wheels preparing for 33rd annual Feast of Sharing this weekend

VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority offering free rides to and from the event

Patty Santos, Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – H-E-B, in partnership with Meals on Wheels San Antonio, will prepare meals for more than 3,000 older adults during the grocer’s Feast of Sharing event this weekend.

H-E-B employees will assemble the meals, while Meals on Wheels will deliver them, according to a news release.

The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The meals will be served in the 34 communities that H-E-B serves in Texas and Mexico.

The VIA Metropolitan Transit Authority is offering free rides to and from the event. For more information on pickups and routing, click here.

Read more:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos