Meals on Wheels San Antonio to continue services through early 2026 after outpouring of community donations

SAN ANTONIO – Meals on Wheels San Antonio will continue its services after more than $600,000 was raised by the local community.

Earlier this month, the nonprofit had announced a suspension of its meal delivery services for hundreds of clients due to a significant funding cut.

In a Friday news release, Meals on Wheels San Antonio said recent donations will now allow the nonprofit to temporarily serve clients through early 2026.

“We want to be transparent — this is a temporary solution," said Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

“We are doing everything in our power to secure long-term funding, but we need continued community support to keep delivering nutritious meals to the seniors who need it most,” he said.

The nonprofit said that, with funding uncertainties, over 900 potential clients remain on a waitlist.

Recurring or one-time donations can be made at the MOW website or by calling (210) 735-5115.

Last week, Bill Miller Bar-B-Q donated $192,000 to the local meal service, and H-E-B donated $1 million to Meals on Wheels programs statewide.

The program also lists the Mays Family Foundation, San Antonio Area Foundation, TND Family Foundation and the Tres Grace Family Foundation as local doners.

