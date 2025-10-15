Meals on Wheels San Antonio to suspend meal delivery services for hundreds due to funding cut

SAN ANTONIO – Meals on Wheels San Antonio, a nonprofit that delivers meals to homebound residents in the San Antonio area, announced it will suspend meal delivery services for hundreds of clients starting the week of Nov. 3.

The suspension follows a “significant funding reduction” from the Alamo Area Council of Governments, the nonprofit said in a news release.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make,” said Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meals on Wheels San Antonio. “We know how much these meals and visits mean to our clients — they provide nourishment, companionship, and safety.”

AniMeals, a companion pet food service that several clients depend on, will also be affected by the suspension, Meals on Wheels San Antonio said.

Due to limited resources, the nonprofit said only clients with the highest levels of need, as determined by the consumer needs evaluation, will continue to receive services.

Meal deliveries will continue through the week of Oct. 27 before services are suspended for an “undetermined length of time.” The nonprofit said there may be a reinstatement if additional funding becomes available.

Meals on Wheels San Antonio has notified affected clients and is providing information on alternative meal options and community resources.

The nonprofit is asking clients to consider a client-supported meal option, which allows current individuals with sufficient income to continue receiving meals for a monthly contribution of $100.

“We are doing everything we can to fill the funding gap and continue serving those who depend on us,” Faris said. “As always, we encourage you to check on your senior neighbors.”

Anyone who wishes to help can donate or learn more about the client-supported meal option by calling 210-735-5115 or clicking here.

