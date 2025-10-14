San Antonio nonprofit center opens on West Side to support families in need

SAN ANTONIO – A new faith-based nonprofit, the Buckner Family Hope Center, opened Monday and marked the launch of services aimed at strengthening families on the West Side.

The center marked its grand opening with a ceremony, ribbon-cutting and reception. The nonprofit, which offers families and children resources and hope, is located at 1711 Columbia Square, near the intersection of West Loop 410 and Marbach Road.

“Today is only the beginning of our vision for serving this community, and we want to work alongside you to make those dreams a reality,” Albert Reyes, Buckner International CEO, said in a news release. “The future of Buckner’s work in San Antonio looks bright and full of hope.”

The center is a “child-centered, family-focused place where families can go to find hope, support, and empowerment in their community,” according to the release.

While San Antonio is the seventh-largest city in the United States, reports show some families “are struggling to make ends meet,” according to the nonprofit. Nearly 20% of Bexar County residents live in households with incomes below the federal poverty level, the release stated.

Families can access community events, after-school and summer programs, family coaching, counseling and spiritual enrichment through the center, according to the release.

The nonprofit also offers free adult education classes, including English as a second language (ESL), parenting and life skills, vocational training, financial empowerment and more.

For more information on the Buckner Family Hope Center in San Antonio, click here.

Read also: