Bill Miller donates $190,000 to Meals on Wheels after provider announced service cuts

SAN ANTONIO – Seniors in San Antonio who rely on Meals on Wheels can breathe a bit easier for the next three months thanks to a local family.

Last Friday, the Bill Miller family donated $192,000 to fund the meal delivery service through January, according to a press release.

“Both Bill Miller and Meals on Wheels have a common mission in feeding the San Antonio community. We eagerly stepped in to donate to a cause that so many depend on daily,” said Jim Guy Egbert, CEO & President of Bill Miller.

The donation comes after Meals on Wheels announced that hundreds of seniors would lose the service for an “undetermined period of time” due to a significant funding cut.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions we’ve ever had to make,” said Vinsen Faris, CEO of Meals on Wheels San Antonio. “We know how much these meals and visits mean to our clients — they provide nourishment, companionship, and safety.”

You can donate directly to Meals on Wheels on the nonprofit’s website.

KSAT Community is teaming up with the organization to host an emergency phone bank on Thursday, Oct. 23, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

