KSAT Community and Meals on Wheels launch emergency phone bank to support seniors facing service cuts

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT Community is teaming up with Meals on Wheels San Antonio to launch an emergency phone bank on Thursday, Oct. 23, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., aimed at raising critical funds to support local seniors impacted by budget cuts and a growing service gap.

Following the recent government shutdown, Meals on Wheels is facing severe funding shortfalls that will force the suspension of meal delivery services to 350 senior clients starting Oct. 27. Without immediate financial support, the nonprofit cannot continue providing meals to all clients in need.

The KSAT Community Phone Bank offers an opportunity for the public to step in and help ensure San Antonio’s seniors do not go hungry.

“This is a moment for our community to come together,” said Ashley Parker, Vice President and General Manager at KSAT12. “Every dollar donated during the phone bank goes directly to Meals on Wheels to help restore services and provide food security for our most vulnerable neighbors.”

The funding crisis has also impacted the organization’s AniMeals program, which provides pet food for clients who rely on animal companionship. With limited resources, Meals on Wheels is prioritizing clients with the highest level of need, as determined by its consumer evaluation system.

To help expand service capacity, the organization is offering a Client Support Meals program for those able to pay a subsidized rate of $100 per month. Even so, the current waitlist for food assistance stands at 8–10 months, and urgent help is needed to reduce that backlog.

How to Help

Call during the KSAT Community Phone Bank: Thursday, Oct. 23, 5 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Phone Number: 210-351-1363

Donate online: https://www.mowsatx.org/ksat

